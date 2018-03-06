Image copyright Met Police Image caption Archie Sheppard was attacked on the top deck of the 189 bus

A man has admitted stabbing his friend to death on a London bus after the pair had been out drinking together.

Archie Sheppard was attacked by John Doherty on the 189 bus as it travelled from Brent Cross to Marble Arch in the early hours of 28 April last year.

Mr Sheppard, 48, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was discovered on the top deck in Gloucester Place.

Doherty, 39, of Fulham, pleaded guilty to murder on the first day of his trial at the Old Bailey.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mr Sheppard was pronounced dead at the scene

He also admitted three counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on Friday.