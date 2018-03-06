A man has been stabbed to death in a "sustained attack" in Croydon, south London, Metropolitan Police have said.

The 20-year-old victim was killed on Albert Road at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

Detective Inspector Tom Dahri said: "This sustained attack happened at rush hour when a lot of people would have been walking or driving home through the area."

Next of kin have been informed, but no arrests have been made.

Det Insp Dahri, who is leading the murder investigation, said: "I would appeal for anyone who saw anything to call us and help us build a clearer picture of what took place.

"Local CCTV footage is being retrieved and examined by my team."