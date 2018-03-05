Image caption Thames Water said freezing temperatures followed by a "sudden thaw" has led to an increase in burst pipes

Thousands of households have been told to "use as little water as possible" across London after extreme weather caused burst pipes.

At its peak more than 20,000 homes were left with no running water at the weekend after the deep freeze and thaw.

Thames Water said around 12,000 homes remain affected, adding it had repaired a large leaking water pipe, which caused low pressure or no water.

Water is expected to return over the next few hours, the company added.

Water supply problems hit London in SW12 SW16 SW17 and SW18 postcode areas and also in many other parts of the UK.

Image caption Water stations to distribute bottles of water were open in London

"If your property is above ground floor level, water may take longer to reach you. It may also need assistance from managing agents and landlords, as internal pumps may need to be reset to restore pressure to your floor," Thames Water said in a statement.

The company also asked customers to take short showers rather than baths, and to not leave taps "running unnecessarily and only run washing machines and dish washers when you have a full load".

Some schools in the capital have said they will be closed on Monday because they cannot guarantee running water.

A tweet from the Dunraven School in Lambeth said: "We'd hoped things would have been resolved by now. No water on either site means we can't open the school. We will update families when we can."

Skip Twitter post by @Dunraven_School Due to this ongoing issue, we will have to be closed tomorrow, Mon 5 March. Very sorry for such short notice. We’d hoped things would have been resolved by now. No water on either site means we can’t open the school. We will update families when we can. https://t.co/5y7g0H3U2S — Dunraven (@Dunraven_School) March 4, 2018 Report

Sunnyhill Primary school in Streatham also said it would be closing on Monday.

Hundreds of customers took to Twitter to highlight problems with their water supply.

Skip Twitter post by @carolmichael @thameswater update is the five blocks of flats with 18 in each where I live have also had no water since late on Friday with no support of delivery of water - disgusting lack of help!!! — carol ferrary (@carolmichael) March 5, 2018 Report

Skip Twitter post by @NatashaTP No water yet (36 hours now) but fingers crossed it returns soon. Thanks to your engineers for working all weekend to get it sorted. — Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) March 5, 2018 Report

South West London and St George's Mental Health NHS Trust also took to Twitter to appeal to Thames Water for bottled water for its patients - and it seems to have worked.

Debbie Morrison told the BBC her house in Wandsworth had been without water since 20:00 GMT on Saturday "with no information on when the supplies will be reinstated".

She said: "You can't get through on the telephone and the only means of communications with Thames Water is via the website and Twitter.

"I am concerned for all the elderly people stuck without water or information - and disabled people."

Shops reportedly ran out of bottled water in some of the worst-affected areas, though Thames Water have set up water bottle stations in Balham, Cricklewood and Hampsted while the burst pipes are being fixed.

Image caption Shops reportedly ran out of bottled water in some areas

Image caption Jerry White of Thames Water said there had been a "20% jump in the demand for water in the past five days"

Jerry White, business manager at Thames Water, said freezing temperatures followed by a "sudden thaw over Friday night" has led to a sharp increase in reported leakages and burst pipes.

There has also been a "20% jump in the demand for water in the last five days", he added.

"We're asking customers to look at their pipes in their properties and end any unnecessary use of water, such as washing a car," Mr White said.