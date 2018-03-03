Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Piers Hanson walked down the tracks after receiving what he says was "clearance from police"

An investigation has been launched after passengers forced their way on to the track from a broken down train.

Passengers got off the train after being stranded for up to three hours on the Southeastern service on Friday.

British Transport Police have issued a warning, urging passengers to stay on board stranded trains where they were "far safer".

Southeastern and Network Rail have hired an independent investigator to review the matter.

The incident has been referred to the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB).

Passengers complained of being cold, tired and stranded for up to three hours on a broken down train without heating, lights or use of the toilet,

Passengers complained they had been stranded on a broken-down train without heating or use of toilets

Southeastern said passengers could have been killed on the live tracks.

In a tweet, British Transport Police said: "Self-evacuating from trains is never a good idea as it places you and others at significant risk.

"You are risking your life trespassing on live tracks."

In a statement, Southeastern said: "We'd like to sincerely apologise to all our passengers who were caught up in the disruption.

"Although events of this nature are extremely rare, we are determined to learn lessons that we can apply at all levels to prevent and mitigate future incidents."

The RAIB said it would now consider investigating the incident.