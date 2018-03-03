London

Man charged with Hammersmith stabbing murder

  • 3 March 2018
Image caption A man was found stabbed to death at Stephen Blake's property in Melrose Gardens, Hammersmith

A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing at his home in west London.

Stephen Blake, 32, of Melrose Gardens, Hammersmith, was arrested after a man was found dead on Thursday.

Police think they have established the identity of the stabbed man, thought to be known to Mr Blake, but they await formal identification. Post-mortem tests will be held in due course.

Mr Blake will appear at Westminster Magistrates court later on Saturday.

