Image caption Reker Ahmed suffered a bleed on his brain, a fractured eye socket and fractured spine

A teenager has been sentenced for her part in a violent brawl that left an Iranian student with a fractured spine and a bleed on the brain.

Reker Ahmed, 17, also suffered facial fractures when he and his friends were attacked in Croydon last year.

Millie Walder, 18, of Myrtle Road, Croydon, had previously pleaded guilty to a public order offence.

She was given a 12-month community order and 20 hours at an attendance centre.

Sentencing at Croydon Crown Court, Judge Adam Hiddleston told Walder, who was 17 at the time of the attack: "Your involvement in what turned out to be the disgraceful events at The Goat pub last year was limited to the very start of this event."

He said it "is right that at that time" that the serious "scale of the events could not be known by you".

The judge said she kicked out at one of the men and was later seen to be upset by what happened.

'No reason'

Mr Ahmed told the court in his victim statement, that he has since tried to take his own life, that he has nightmares and flashbacks and does not sleep properly.

He said: "Since I was attacked I feel extremely distressed and anxious. I cannot understand why anyone would want to hurt me like this for no reason."

Other members of the gang of who are all from Croydon, south London, are to be sentenced at the same court on 12 March.

They are George Jeffrey, 21, of Uvedale Close, Ben Harman, 21, of Akabusi Close, Kurt Killick, now 18, of Erica Gardens, Lliam Neylon, 20, of Ferris Avenue, and George Walder, 21, of Myrtle Road.

They were each found guilty by a jury of two counts of violent disorder.

James Neves, 23, of no fixed address, who pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder is also to be sentenced.