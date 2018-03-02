Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lucian Stinci installed a spy camera to watch his victim, Florina Pastina, in the shower

An "obsessed" man has pleaded guilty to murdering a primary school teacher who he lived with in Croydon, south London.

Florina Pastina, 36, died from injuries after being hit over the head with a hammer on 19 July.

Lucian Stinci took cocaine and a Viagra-like drug as he watched extreme pornography for six hours before carrying out the attack

He also installed a spy camera to watch his victim in the shower, police found.

The 34-year-old admitted the killing, as well as assault occasioning actual bodily harm, unlawful wounding and possession of cocaine.

The court heard that after beating Ms Pastina with the hammer Stinci then used it to attack her niece and nephew, twins Nicholas Hellen and Claudia Pastina, both 25.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Florina Pastina worked as a teacher at Kensington Avenue Primary School, Croydon

Valentine's and birthday cards from Stinci, a supervisor at the nearby Mayday Hotel, were found by police in Ms Pastina's room on Alpha Road.

One read: "For the most beautiful creature in the universe."

'Sustained, savage attack'

The Met's Det Ch Insp Noel McHugh described Stinci as "an evil, wicked man" who was "obsessed" with his victim.

"She had no interest in him."

He told the court Stinci "subjected defenceless Florina to a sustained, savage attack," adding, "his actions have taken away shining star within the community."

Her brother said: "Florina sparkled as a brilliant teacher and had such a promising future and everything to live for; now she has been so cruelly taken from us".

Stinci is due to be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.