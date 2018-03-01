Danson Park frozen lake death man identified
A man who died after being pulled from a frozen lake in south-east London has been identified by police.
Stephen Cavanagh, 60, fell into Danson Park in Bexleyheath on Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Cavanagh, who lived nearby, was rescued by a member of the public, police said, but later died in hospital.
Earlier reports that he had been in the lake trying to rescue a dog were denied by London Ambulance Service.
UK roads, railways and airports were severely hit by snow for a third day on Thursday.