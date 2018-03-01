Image copyright Google Image caption A blaze broke out at a property in Downland Close, Coulsdon earlier

A man has died in a house fire in south London.

Thirty-five firefighters were called after the blaze broke out at a property in Downland Close, Coulsdon, shortly before 07:00 GMT.

The fire damaged large sections of the house before it was bought under control at about 08:30.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the Met Police said inquiries into his death are under way. The cause of the fire is being investigated.