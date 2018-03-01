Man dies after fire breaks out in south London house
- 1 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died in a house fire in south London.
Thirty-five firefighters were called after the blaze broke out at a property in Downland Close, Coulsdon, shortly before 07:00 GMT.
The fire damaged large sections of the house before it was bought under control at about 08:30.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the Met Police said inquiries into his death are under way. The cause of the fire is being investigated.