Paddington Station was shut during the morning rush hour as snow and ice covered platforms.

Dozens of trains in and out of the west London terminus have been cancelled or delayed due to perilous conditions inside the station.

Network Rail closed Paddington at 08:00 GMT and it remained shut for almost two-and-a-half hours.

Great Western Railway (GWR), Heathrow Express and Heathrow Connect services were all affected by the closure.

GWR said during the shutdown that long distance trains would not run between Reading and Paddington; while an hourly service will operate between Reading and Bristol Temple Meads.

Snow is thought to have fallen through the roof at Paddington, creating icy conditions on platforms.

In 2014 Network Rail paid £20m to complete a refurbishment of the station's roof.