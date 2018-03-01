Image copyright Family Handout/PA Image caption Abdikarim Hassan (l) and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed (r) died in Camden on 20 February

A second man has been charged with murdering two young men who died in stabbings in north London.

Abdikarim Hassan, 17, and Sadiq Aadam Mohamed, 20, were stabbed to death within hours of each other in Camden on 20 February.

Ben Drummond, 18, has also been charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH) and attempted GBH of two other victims in attacks on the same night.

He is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later.

Isaiah Popoola, 18, of Fitzrovia, was charged with murder, GBH and attempted GBH on Monday.

Four men aged 24, 23, 20 and 21 arrested on suspicion of GBH have been released under investigation.