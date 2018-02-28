Man dies after falling in frozen Danson Park lake
A man has died after being pulled from a frozen lake in south east London.
The victim, in his 60s, fell into Danson Park in Welling, on Wednesday afternoon and was rescued by a member of the public, London Fire Brigade said.
Emergency service crews pulled the unnamed man from pool in Bexleyheath at 15:55 GMT.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the man was later pronounced dead in hospital.
It was previously believed the man had been pulled out of the lake after rescuing a dog, but London Ambulance Service said no dog was involved in the incident.