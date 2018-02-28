Image copyright @TheLocalYidiot Image caption The man, believed to be in his 60s, was pulled from the water in Danson Park but did not survive

A man has died after being pulled from a frozen lake in south east London.

The victim, in his 60s, fell into Danson Park in Welling, on Wednesday afternoon and was rescued by a member of the public, London Fire Brigade said.

Emergency service crews pulled the unnamed man from pool in Bexleyheath at 15:55 GMT.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

It was previously believed the man had been pulled out of the lake after rescuing a dog, but London Ambulance Service said no dog was involved in the incident.