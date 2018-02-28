In pictures: London in the snow
A gallery of some of the best photos from across the snowy capital.
-
Ruthiebabes
The Thames looked tranquil under pink and orange skies in Twickenham
-
London Lifestyle
The sun rises over a snowy Stratford, where temperatures dropped far below zero overnight
-
Andy Rain/EPA
Many commuters, such as these on Westminster Bridge, were forced to walk to work
-
Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
A woman scales Blythe Hill, in south London. Winds are set to rise so that temperatures feel as cold as -8C later on Wednesday
-
Reuters/Russell Boyce
While some people will grumble at the cold, others embrace the opportunity to have a bit of fun
-
Poonamz
Primrose Hill and Regent's Park had an eerie appearance during the morning chill
-
Victoria Jones/PA Wire
This fearless jogger pounds through Canary Wharf
-
TowerBridgeChris
The so-called Beast from the East didn't spare central London's City Hall
-
Rakel
A blanket of snow made the sphinxes at Crystal Palace even more dazzling than usual
-
SuitsMeetSneakers
A smattering of snow on the runway at City Airport had caused eight flight cancellations by 9:00 GMT