In pictures: London in the snow

  • 28 February 2018

A gallery of some of the best photos from across the snowy capital.

  • The Thames n Twickenham Ruthiebabes

    The Thames looked tranquil under pink and orange skies in Twickenham

  • Stratford London Lifestyle

    The sun rises over a snowy Stratford, where temperatures dropped far below zero overnight

  • Westminster Bridge Andy Rain/EPA

    Many commuters, such as these on Westminster Bridge, were forced to walk to work

  • A woman walks over Blythe Hill, in south London Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

    A woman scales Blythe Hill, in south London. Winds are set to rise so that temperatures feel as cold as -8C later on Wednesday

  • A woman walks past hearts drawn in the snow in Canary Wharf Reuters/Russell Boyce

    While some people will grumble at the cold, others embrace the opportunity to have a bit of fun

  • Primrose Hill Poonamz

    Primrose Hill and Regent's Park had an eerie appearance during the morning chill

  • This fearless jogger pounds through Canary Wharf Victoria Jones/PA Wire

  • The so-called Beast from the East didn't spare central London's City Hall TowerBridgeChris

  • A blanket of snow makes the sphinxes at Crystal Palace even more dazzling than usual Rakel

  • A smattering of snow on the runway at City Airport had caused eight flight cancellations by 9:00 GMT SuitsMeetSneakers

