Gary Staples was found guilty of seven counts of encouraging terrorism

A father-of-four who posted homemade videos on YouTube glorifying the Islamic State group has been jailed for three years.

Gary Staples, of South Norwood, south London, also uploaded clips to Google Plus, the Old Bailey heard.

The 50-year-old was found guilty of seven counts of encouraging terrorism and one count of disseminating a terrorist publication last month.

His clips showed armed IS fighters and Osama Bin Laden.

Staples' Google Plus account had 1,180 followers, while his YouTube account had 67 subscribers, the court heard.

A jury acquitted him of one charge which pertained to a video featuring an image of Tony Blair with flames imposed over the top.