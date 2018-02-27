Image copyright Google Image caption The roof and first-floor flats were alight, London Fire Brigade said

Two people have died in a fire in a flat above a shop in south-west London.

Surrounding properties have been evacuated after firefighters were called to Tolworth Rise South, Kingston, at 04:55 GMT on Tuesday.

One man and another victim, whose gender has not yet been disclosed by police, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Five more men suffering from smoke inhalation were taken to a west London hospital by paramedics.

The fire was under control by 07:44 and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

London Fire Brigade said the roof and first-floor flats were alight.

Eight fire engines from New Malden, Surbiton, Sutton, Wimbledon, Kingston and other nearby stations attended.

Tolworth Rise South is a service road running parallel to the southbound A3.

It is closed between Southwood Drive and Oakdene Drive, Transport for London said.