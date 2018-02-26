Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Police found the man unconscious and not breathing on Holloway Road on Saturday

Photos of a critically ill man who was found collapsed in the street have been released by police in a bid to find his family.

The man was unconscious and had stopped breathing when officers were flagged down in Islington, north London, at about 20:40 GMT on Saturday.

Paramedics took the man, who is about 50 years old, to a central London hospital.

Police hope someone will recognise him so that his family can be informed.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption The man has a tattoo of two playing cards on his right shoulder

The man has a scar beneath his right eyebrow and a tattoo of two playing cards on his right shoulder.

He is bald, of muscular build, and about 6ft 4in tall.