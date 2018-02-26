Image copyright Daniel Antony Smith Image caption Police say Jozef Boci was assaulted near the North Pole pub on Greenwich High Road

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 30-year-old man died in south-east London.

Jozef Boci died on Friday from injuries he suffered in Greenwich on 17 February. Post-mortem tests gave his cause of death as a blunt force trauma injury to the head and face.

The two men, both aged 21, were arrested in Leicester and Greenwich on Sunday. They are both in custody.

Three men charged with Mr Boci's murder are due to appear in court on Monday.

A fourth man was charged on Sunday with various offences.

Hugo Verdades, 21, from Greenwich, was charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.