Image copyright Daniel Antony Smith Image caption Police say Jozef Boci was assaulted on Greenwich High Road - near to the North Pole pub

Three men have been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old man from Catford, south-east London.

Jozef Boci died on 23 February from injuries he suffered in Greenwich on 17 February.

Oluwatimilehin Oniyitan, 20, of Archery Road; Ibrahim James, 21, of Plumstead High Street; and Dominic Brown, 29, of Woolwich Common, will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on 26 February.

A fourth man, aged 21, arrested on suspicion of murder, is in custody.