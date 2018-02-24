Boy, 3, disappears near Wembley Stadium

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Abdullah Mohammed had been playing football near to Wembley Stadium.

Extensive searches were carried out after a three-year-old boy went missing in Wembley, north London.

Abdullah Mohammed, from Harrow, had been seen playing football in a play area at the London Designer Outlet, near Wembley Stadium, shortly before 15:25 GMT.

The Metropolitan Police issued a photo and his description and urged anyone with information to call 999.

Abdullah was eventually found safe after being missing for two hours.