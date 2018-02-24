Image copyright Daniel Antony Smith Image caption Police say Jozef Boci was assaulted on Greenwich High Road - near to the North Pole pub

A man has died from injuries he suffered in a street attack in south-east London.

Jozef Boci, 30, originally from Albania, was attacked on Greenwich High Road on 17 February but died in hospital on Friday.

Police believe the assault followed an argument between two groups of men at the nearby North Pole pub.

Three men, aged 20, 21 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.