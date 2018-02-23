Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth

The parents of a brain-damaged baby boy have lost their bid to appeal against the decision to stop his life-support treatment.

A High Court judge dismissed Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas's attempt to overturn a ruling allowing doctors to only give 12-month-old Isaiah Haastrup palliative care.

The parents from Peckham, south-east London, said treatments exist that could help their son.

Three judges made the ruling earlier.