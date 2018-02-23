London

Isaiah Haastrup's parents lose life support appeal bid

  • 23 February 2018
Isaiah Haastrup and aunt Image copyright PA
Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth

The parents of a brain-damaged baby boy have lost their bid to appeal against the decision to stop his life-support treatment.

A High Court judge dismissed Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas's attempt to overturn a ruling allowing doctors to only give 12-month-old Isaiah Haastrup palliative care.

The parents from Peckham, south-east London, said treatments exist that could help their son.

Three judges made the ruling earlier.

