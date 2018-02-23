Isaiah Haastrup's parents lose life support appeal bid
- 23 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The parents of a brain-damaged baby boy have lost their bid to appeal against the decision to stop his life-support treatment.
A High Court judge dismissed Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas's attempt to overturn a ruling allowing doctors to only give 12-month-old Isaiah Haastrup palliative care.
The parents from Peckham, south-east London, said treatments exist that could help their son.
Three judges made the ruling earlier.