Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, suffered "catastrophic" brain damage due to being deprived of oxygen at birth

A man has lost an appeal against a second ban from the hospital where his brain-damaged baby son is being treated.

King's College Hospital had imposed the ban because it said Lanre Haastrup had lost his temper and acted "aggressively towards staff".

Mr Haastrup asked the High Court to overturn the ban, because he says 12-month-old Isaiah Haastrup could die within days.

His request was dismissed earlier.

Mr Justice Mostyn said Mr Haastrup, from Peckham, south-east London, had not demonstrated any legal error by hospital bosses or shown that they had acted irrationally.

The judge said "one note describes him as being very aggressive" and another said he was "disrespectful and threatening".

He said the hospital was reviewing its ban, but added he "would be surprised if they agreed to readmit [Mr Haastrup] unless he formally undertook to conduct himself respectfully and courteously to the staff and not to behave in an abusive or aggressive manner towards any hospital staff".

'Irreparably damaged'

Mr Haastrup said in a previous High Court hearing: "I have a right to see my son.

"If he dies without me seeing him I would be irreparably damaged."

Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah Haastrup's parents Lanre Haastrup and Takesha Thomas do not want their son's life-support treatment to be stopped

In a separate case, Mr Haastrup is fighting against the ruling which allowed doctors to halt Isaiah's life-support.

He thinks he has new evidence of treatments which could help his son.

Three judges will deliver a ruling on Mr Haastrup's appeal on Friday.