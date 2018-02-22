Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jordan Wright died after a fight last April in Shooters Hill, south-east London

A student has been found guilty of stabbing his 19-year-old friend to death over a "petty" WhatsApp argument.

Paul Akinnuoye and Jordan Wright traded "gay" insults on a group chat on 19 April 2017.

The argument escalated and the pair agreed to a fight in Shooters Hill, south-east London, where Akinnuoye attacked Mr Jordan with a knife.

The teenager, who was due to start an apprenticeship the following week, died of his injuries the same day.

Akinnuoye, 20, from Tunbridge Wells in Kent, called Mr Wright a "batty boy", to which he responded: "On your mum's life I'm straighter than you," the court heard.

'Fist fight'

Akinnuoye travelled from Tunbridge Wells and after two hours met with Mr Wright with a group of males.

While Akinnuoye armed himself with a small knife, the victim came unarmed as he regarded it as a "fist fight" and told a friend that he would "punch [Akinnuoye ] up," the court heard.

Prosecutor Tony Badenoch QC told the Old Bailey the "root of the dispute lay in a petty argument".

He said CCTV of the meeting showed "Jordan Wright is passive and standing to the back as other events unfold".

The fight, in which Mr Wright was stabbed in the chest, neck and arms, "lasted only a couple of minutes," he said.

Akinnuoye admitted being present at the fight but claimed it was another man who had stabbed Mr Wright.

Akinnuoye will be sentenced at a later date following reports.