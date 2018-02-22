Image copyright Met Police Image caption Mohammed Shaikh had completed a driving ban for drink-driving four months before the crash

A drunk Maserati driver who crashed into two police officers leaving them critically injured has been jailed.

PC Christopher Appleton and PC Samantha Clark were both on foot when Mohammed Shaikh lost control of his supercar on the North Circular in London.

The two officers sat in wheelchairs in Harrow Crown Court sat as the Shaikh, 48, of Finchley, was sentenced to three years and four months in jail.

He was also banned from driving for six and a half years.

The court heard SHaikh had completed a driving ban and awareness course for another drink-driving offence four months before the crash.

PC Appleton, 35, and PC Clark, 36, had been returning to their vehicle parked on the A406 near Brent Park in Neasden at about 03:30 GMT when Shaikh mounted the pavement and hit them.

PC Appleton was left unconscious on the ground while PC Clark was trapped between the vehicle and a house.

Image copyright Google Image caption The two PCs were struck on the A406 North Circular Road near Dog Lane in Brent Park

Following the crash PC Appleton's wife, who was four months pregnant, was told he could die from his injuries.

The officer spent several weeks in hospital having suffered internal bleeding and fractures to both legs, his pelvis, shoulder and ribs. He has also had part of his pancreas removed.

PC Clark, who suffered a fractured pelvis, fractures in both legs and a cut to her lip, has had to move back in with her parents and has been told she may never walk unaided again.

The court heard Shaikh had been at a party in Windsor when he got behind the wheel to drive home with his wife.

When he was arrested he refused to do a breathalyser test and gave a fake name and address to police.

He later admitted drinking four glasses of wine and said he blacked out at the wheel.

Shaikh subsequently pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.