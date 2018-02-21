Blackwall Tunnel: Car fire closes tunnel in London
21 February 2018
A car has caught fire in Blackwall Tunnel in south east London forcing the closure of the tunnel.
Four fire engines and 21 firefighters were called to the scene at about 10:15 GMT.
Footage posted on social media showed thick black smoke and flames coming from a silver vehicle.
The London Fire Brigade said the cause was "not known at this stage". Eyewitness Alasdair Lumsden said he was "terrified the fire would spread".
I could see orange in the tunnel ahead getting brighter and brighter and was terrified there was no gap and the fire would spread backwards. Everyone was just sat in their cars. Lept out, ran to the front to find this.. #blackwalltunnel #fire #blackwall #london #carfire pic.twitter.com/zgaETLlN7k— Alasdair Lumsden (@alasdairrr) February 21, 2018
