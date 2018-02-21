Image caption The Met Police is trying to establish whether the two deaths are linked

Two men have been stabbed to death within the space of two hours in Camden, north London.

One victim, believed to be in his late teens, died in Bartholomew Road after he was stabbed at about 20:30 GMT on Tuesday.

Police were then called to Malden Road soon after 22:10, following reports of a disturbance, where they found a man with serious knife wounds.

The Met said they were trying to identify if the killings are linked.

The second man, thought to be about 20, was given first aid but died at the scene near the junction with Marsden Street.

Following the deaths, additional police patrols were sent to Camden overnight and a Section 60 order authorised across the borough until 07:00.

The order gives police the right to search people in places where they believe serious violence may take place.

A police spokesperson said no arrests had been made and "urgent inquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances".

Fifteen people have been stabbed to death in London since the start of 2018.