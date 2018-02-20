Image copyright PA Image caption Paris Valeta Bregazzi was being pushed in the chest by PC Chegwin before the incident

A woman has been spared jail for pushing a police officer onto a train line after he told her to "calm down".

Paris Valeta Bregazzi, a beautician, was arguing with a friend on a London Tube platform last July when PC Sam Chegwin intervened, a court heard.

She told him to mind his own business and he then pushed her in the chest.

The 30-year-old, who is transgender and had recently had extensive breast surgery, responded by shoving him onto the track.

Bottles of Prosecco

With the next fast train seven minutes away, PC Chegwin managed to climb back onto the platform at Hanger Lane Station in Ealing, west London, without sustaining serious injuries.

Ms Bregazzi, of Highgate, north London, who had drunk four bottles of Prosecco that night, pleaded guilty to carrying out an unlawful act on a railway with intent to endanger a person in November.

Handing her a six-month jail term suspended for two years, Judge Jeremy Dein told her that PC Chegwin "could have been killed by falling and hitting his head, electrocuted or hit by an oncoming train but mercifully he maintained his consciousness and composure".

He added: "Mr Chegwin is extremely fortunate he was not injured or killed and so are you, for you could have been here facing far more serious charges."

'Significant surgery'

From viewing the CCTV, he concluded, it was "clear" that Ms Bregazzi "reacted spontaneously" and "did not seem to form a malign intent".

PC Chegwin was "acting in a public-spirited manner in intervening and seeking to prevent the escalation of violence" and did not know that she had "had significant surgery on the part of the body he made contact with", Judge Dein said.

Outside court, the defendant said she regretted what happened, saying it was "a scuffle".

If she had been jailed, Ms Bregazzi would have been sent to a men's prison.