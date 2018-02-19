Image copyright PA Image caption Mr Nkenda died in Goldwing Close, Canning Town

Two 17-year-old boys have been charged with the murder of a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Newham, east London, on Valentine's Day.

Promise Nkenda, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene on Goldwing Close, Canning Town, after police were called at 20:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Both boys were arrested on Saturday and have also been charged with robbery.

They are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

Mr Nkenda has been described as a "unique character" and a "cherished" member of Fight for Peace, a group which supported deprived youngsters.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.