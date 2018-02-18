Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was found with stab injuries on Logan Place in Kensington

A 19-year-old man has been stabbed to death in west London.

Police discovered the injured victim at about 03:20 GMT after they were called to Logan Place in Kensington over reports of a large number of vehicles in the area.

The officers gave first aid and paramedics were called but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said another 19-year-old man was arrested nearby "in connection with the incident".

Det Ch Insp Mark Cranwell said detectives believed a party was being held at a nearby address on Earls Court Road and they were "working to establish any link".

"Every fragment of information is beneficial to our investigation and I would urge anyone who may know something to contact police immediately," he said.