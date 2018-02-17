London

Great Portland Street fire: Crews tackle building site blaze

  • 17 February 2018
Media captionHeavy black smoke could be seen rising into the sky from across the capital

Fire crews are tackling a large blaze which has broken out on a building site in central London.

Ten fire engines and 50 firefighters are battling the flames on Great Portland Street, near to Oxford Circus.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) received more than 40 calls about the fire, with the heavy black smoke seen rising into the sky from across the capital.

The brigade said a 25m exclusion zone has been set up because gas cylinders could explode.

The refurbished building is being redeveloped into an apartment complex.
Image caption The blaze broke out in a building which is being redeveloped on Great Portland Street
Image caption Gas cylinders are involved in the blaze
Image caption Fifty firefighters are at the scene
Image caption A 25m cordon has been set up around the site

