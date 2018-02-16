London

Tributes paid to Canning Town murder victim Promise Nkenda

  • 16 February 2018
Tributes have been paid to a teenager who was fatally stabbed in Newham, east London, on Valentine's Day.

Promise Nkenda is said to have been the victim of a "sustained and targeted attack" on Goldwing Close, Canning Town, according to detectives.

The 17-year-old, described as a "unique character", was a "cherished" member of Fight for Peace, a group which supported deprived youngsters.

No arrests have been made in connection with his death.

He is the third teenager to have been stabbed to death in London this year.

A statement issued by Fight for Peace read: "We are devastated following news of the tragic death of Promise Nkenda, a cherished member of the Fight for Peace family.

"Promise had been a member of Fight for Peace for many years, he was ever-present at the Fight for Peace London Academy, and his warmth and unique character will be deeply missed by all that knew and loved him."

Detectives believe a stolen abandoned black BMW estate found in Freemasons Road, near Victoria Dock Road, east London, is linked to the attack.

