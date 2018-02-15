Image copyright Met Police Image caption Lea Adri-Soejoko was secretary for the allotments where her body was found

Jurors in the case of a man accused of murdering an 80-year-old woman at an allotment have failed to reach a verdict.

Rahim Mohammadi was accused of killing widow Lea Adri-Soejoko, in Colindale, north London, on 27 February last year.

The 41-year-old, from Hackney, who denied murder, had been on trial at the Old Bailey since 9 January.

Jurors deliberated over three days and were given a majority direction on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Mohammadi was told he would face a re-trial after they failed to agree on a verdict.