White powder package sent to Westminster

  • 13 February 2018
Police are investigating a suspicious package containing white powder that has been delivered to an office within the Palace of Westminster.

The powder was contained in a letter which was assessed by specialists and found to be non-harmful.

The office remains closed but the rest of the Palace of Westminster is open, police said.

Detectives from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command have been informed and are investigating.

Image caption The Met's Counter Terrorism Command is investigating

