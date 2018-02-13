Image caption All night services will be extended to Canonbury and Highbury & Islington

Night-time Overground services have been extended to north London.

All-night weekend services from New Cross Gate in the south currently terminate at Dalston Junction.

However, from 23 February trains will carry on to Canonbury and Highbury & Islington stations.

The extension will connect the Night Overground with the Victoria line Night Tube for the first time and "boost" the night-time economy.

Jonathan Fox, Transport for London's director of London rail and sponsored services, said: "The extension of Night Overground to Highbury & Islington will make life easier for thousands more Londoners and visitors, opening up a new late night connection between east and north London and boosting the night-time economy."