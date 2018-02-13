Camden stab death: Two accused of Hannah Leonard murder
- 13 February 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been charged with the murder of a woman stabbed to death in Camden.
Hannah Leonard, 55, was found dead at a flat in Fellows Road, Camden NW3 on Friday, 9 February.
Lucy Casey, 43 and James Whitaker, 28, both of Kilburn, Brent, were charged with murder on Monday.
They have been remanded in custody to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court later, the Metropolitan Police said.