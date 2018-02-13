Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption People are being told to avoid the area

About 120 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at warehouse units on a north-west London industrial estate.

London Fire Brigade said that about a third of the building at Long Drive, Northolt, was alight and 20 appliances had been sent as crews worked to stop the blaze spreading to other units.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows closed due to thick smoke.

Station manager Ben King said it was a "very visible fire" and the crews would be tackling it "for a number of hours".

The cause of the fire is not yet known.