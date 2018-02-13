London

Firefighters tackle Northolt warehouse blaze

  • 13 February 2018
Fire at Northolt industrial estate Image copyright London Fire Brigade
Image caption People are being told to avoid the area

About 120 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at warehouse units on a north-west London industrial estate.

London Fire Brigade said that about a third of the building at Long Drive, Northolt, was alight and 20 appliances had been sent as crews worked to stop the blaze spreading to other units.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows closed due to thick smoke.

Station manager Ben King said it was a "very visible fire" and the crews would be tackling it "for a number of hours".

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites