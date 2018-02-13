Image copyright PA Image caption Planes were grounded at London City Airport on Monday following the discovery of the bomb

London City Airport will reopen on Tuesday after a 500kg Second World War bomb found there was safely moved.

The device was discovered at the King George V Dock on Sunday during planned work at the east London airport.

All flights were cancelled on Monday as an exclusion zone was put in place, closing the airport and affecting up to 16,000 passengers and some residents who were evacuated.

The bomb will be detonated at a secure location this morning.

The device was moved by bomb disposal experts from where it was found in a bed of silt 15m underwater to another location in the dock.

Royal Navy divers are now working through the night to move the 1.5m-long German bomb down the Thames to carry out a controlled explosion.

London City Airport's chief executive Robert Sinclair said as a result the exclusion zone had been lifted it would "business as usual" on Tuesday

Some road and bridge closures would be in place as the bomb is moved for disposal, the Met said.

Skip Twitter post by @LondonCityAir London City Airport will be open as normal on Tuesday, following the safe removal of a World War Two ordnance from the dock. (1/4) — London City Airport (@LondonCityAir) February 13, 2018 Report

Mr Sinclair thanked those affected for their "patience and understanding" during the disruption.

A total of 261 arrivals and departures had been scheduled for Monday.

Residents who were evacuated to temporary accommodation have been told they can now return to their homes.

A tunnel used by some rail services from St Pancras International was closed around midnight, affecting services.

Image copyright Royal Navy/MoD/Crown Copyright Image caption Royal Navy divers helped in the removal operation

Image copyright Royal Navy/MoD/Crown Copyright Image caption The Ministry of Defence says bomb disposal teams deal with about 60 German World War Two bombs a year

Between September 1940 and May 1941, the Germans dropped about 24,000 tonnes of explosives on London - but 10% of all bombs that dropped did not detonate, according to historians.

Last year, more than 4.5 million passengers used London City Airport.

A £400m expansion was given the go-ahead by ministers in July 2016, which includes extending the terminal.