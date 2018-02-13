London City Airport to reopen after WW2 bomb moved
London City Airport will reopen on Tuesday after a 500kg Second World War bomb found there was safely moved.
The device was discovered at the King George V Dock on Sunday during planned work at the east London airport.
All flights were cancelled on Monday as an exclusion zone was put in place, closing the airport and affecting up to 16,000 passengers and some residents who were evacuated.
The bomb will be detonated at a secure location this morning.
The device was moved by bomb disposal experts from where it was found in a bed of silt 15m underwater to another location in the dock.
Royal Navy divers are now working through the night to move the 1.5m-long German bomb down the Thames to carry out a controlled explosion.
London City Airport's chief executive Robert Sinclair said as a result the exclusion zone had been lifted it would "business as usual" on Tuesday
Some road and bridge closures would be in place as the bomb is moved for disposal, the Met said.
Mr Sinclair thanked those affected for their "patience and understanding" during the disruption.
A total of 261 arrivals and departures had been scheduled for Monday.
Residents who were evacuated to temporary accommodation have been told they can now return to their homes.
A tunnel used by some rail services from St Pancras International was closed around midnight, affecting services.
Between September 1940 and May 1941, the Germans dropped about 24,000 tonnes of explosives on London - but 10% of all bombs that dropped did not detonate, according to historians.
Last year, more than 4.5 million passengers used London City Airport.
A £400m expansion was given the go-ahead by ministers in July 2016, which includes extending the terminal.