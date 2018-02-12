Image copyright Met Police Image caption Nicholas Foy was convicted of murder at the Old Bailey

A man has been found guilty of murdering a French tourist who was on holiday in London with his family.

Laurent Volpe, 49, was out getting food in Eltham when he was stabbed in the stomach by Nicholas Foy in August last year.

The Met said Foy had admitted being on "a drug binge in the hours leading up to the murder" but "this in no way excuses his actions".

The 39 year old, from Eltham, will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Laurent Volpe died three days after he was stabbed in Eltham, south-east London

Voy was wearing just a pink pair of shorts when he followed Mr Volpe down Well Hall Parade and stabbed him.

The 49 year old was taken to King's College Hospital in a critical condition but died three days later.

Det Ch Insp John Marriott said it had been a "completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man who was holidaying in London".

Foy was arrested soon after the stabbing when he threatened three people with a large knife.

The Met said he assaulted a police officer during his arrest then attacked another as he was being taken to hospital for treatment to self-inflicted wounds to his foot.