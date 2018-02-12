Camden murder inquiry: Victim named as Hannah Leonard
A woman stabbed to death in a Camden flat has been named by police as 55-year-old Hannah Leonard.
Ms Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene on Fellows Road on 9 February.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place at St Pancras Mortuary later.
A 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man who were both arrested on suspicion of murder at separate address in Kilburn remain in custody, according to the Met Police.