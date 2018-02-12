Image copyright Met Police Image caption Hannah Leonard was found dead inside a flat on 9 February

A woman stabbed to death in a Camden flat has been named by police as 55-year-old Hannah Leonard.

Ms Leonard was pronounced dead at the scene on Fellows Road on 9 February.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place at St Pancras Mortuary later.

A 43-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man who were both arrested on suspicion of murder at separate address in Kilburn remain in custody, according to the Met Police.