A murder investigation has begun after the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in a flat in north London.

Officers were called to Bray Tower in Camden on Friday morning after paramedics reported a woman had been found with stab injuries.

Detectives said they were keeping an "open mind" about the motive.

No arrests have yet been made and the woman's next of kin have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said. Post-mortem tests are due on Monday.