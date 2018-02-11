London

Murder inquiry as woman's body found in Camden flat

  • 11 February 2018
Bray Tower, Fellows Road in Camden Image copyright Google
Image caption Officers were called to Bray Tower in Camden on Friday morning

A murder investigation has begun after the body of a 55-year-old woman was found in a flat in north London.

Officers were called to Bray Tower in Camden on Friday morning after paramedics reported a woman had been found with stab injuries.

Detectives said they were keeping an "open mind" about the motive.

No arrests have yet been made and the woman's next of kin have been informed, the Metropolitan Police said. Post-mortem tests are due on Monday.

