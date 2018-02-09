Image copyright Phillip Perry Image caption Commuter Alain Lesjongard fell between the tracks and curled up into the foetal position allowing the train to pass over him

A man has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder a London Underground passenger by pushing him into the path of an oncoming train.

The 55-year-old victim was seriously injured when the District Line train ran over him at Bayswater station on 2 November last year.

Alan Alencar approached the stranger from behind and shoved him in the back with both hands as the train pulled into the station.

Alencar will be sentenced on 9 March.

Despite the driver applying the brakes, the train travelled three quarters of the way down the platform.

Commuter Alain Lesjongard fell between the tracks and curled up into the foetal position allowing the train to pass over him.

He managed to crawl out from underneath the carriage but suffered a broken ankle and lacerations to the neck and shoulders.

The attack was captured on CCTV.

The Old Bailey heard that Alencar, of Northcote Street, Edinburgh, then walked away.

During a hearing on Friday, Alencar pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. He will be sentenced after psychiatric assessment.