Image copyright Met Police Image caption Post-mortem tests found Seyyed Rasta Mir-Feyzi died from a head injury

A disqualified driver has been found guilty of murdering a man he mowed down in a car park.

Seyyed Rasta Mir-Feyzi, 24, was hit by a white BMW in Great North Leisure Park in Finchley on 31 May.

He was airlifted to hospital but died from a head injury the following day, post-mortem tests showed.

Haaris Rana, 22, was convicted of murder by an Old Bailey jury on Friday. Yasir Ibrahim, 22, was convicted of attempting to cause GBH with intent.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Rana, from West Drayton, had been disqualified from driving for 18 months at the time of the murder.

Mr Mir-Feyzi was sitting in a parked vehicle with two friends when Rana and Ibrahim began to goad them, the CPS said.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Yasir Ibrahim, right, tried to hit the group before Haaris Rana, left, drove into Mr Mir-Feyzi

The group got out of their car before Ibrahim, from East Finchley, drove a car at Mr Mir-Feyzi and his friends, who all dodged out of the way, the CPS said.

Rana then drove the rented BMW at speed into Mr Mir-Feyzi, it added.

Olcay Sapanoglu, from the CPS London homicide unit, said the "chance encounter" between the two groups led to a "senseless murder".

"The Crown Prosecution Service took the decision not to prosecute this case as death by dangerous driving but in fact murder because of the strong evidence that showed Rana had intended to kill his victim, or at the very least cause him really serious harm," he added.

The pair will be sentenced on Wednesday.