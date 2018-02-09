Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A woman verbally abused a post office worker

A video of a post office employee being racially abused by a customer has sparked a police investigation.

Officers confirmed on Friday they are looking into the outburst at a post office on Camden High Street, north London, on 24 January.

Samrat Hanif, who caught the tirade on camera before posting it online, said "everyone was shocked" when a woman began "screaming" at the staff member.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, is not pursuing allegations, police said.

Mr Hanif, from London, had been standing in the queue when the woman began shouting at the postal assistant.

"All of a sudden I heard she's screaming. I don't know why she was angry," he said.

He hopes the sensation caused by his Facebook video, which has had more than 900,000 views, will mean "this lady will never ever do this again".

Image copyright Google Image caption The outburst happened at the Camden High Street Post Office branch

The Post Office's headquarters has offered its "full support" to the team in Camden.

"We expect all of our people to be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve and are very concerned by this incident," it added in a statement.

Police said the rant "appears to be hate crime-related" and they are making enquiries to trace other possible victims.

A spokesman added: "The Met is committed to tackling hate crime in all its forms and we have long since recognised the impact of hate crime on communities.

"Victims of hate crime can be assured that they will be taken seriously by the police."