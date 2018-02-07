Liverpool Street: Trains cancelled after platform closures
- 7 February 2018
Dozens of trains have been cancelled due to platform closures at London's Liverpool Street station.
The platforms were shut after a "track defect" was found just outside the station at 11:50 GMT.
Network Rail engineers worked to repair the track and re-opened the platforms at 14:10.
However, disruption to Greater Anglia, London Overground, TfL Rail and Stansted Express services is expected to last until 17:00.