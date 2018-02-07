Image copyright Daily Mail / Solo Syndication Image caption John Worboys was convicted of 19 offences in 2009

Victims of serial sex attacker John Worboys learned about his release from prison from the media, a review found.

Dame Glenys Stacey's paper said many victims were "shocked and distressed" to see the Parole Board's decision in news headlines.

Her comments come as part of a review requested by the government into the "victim contact scheme".

Two victims are set to begin a High Court battle against releasing Worboys.

The Chief Inspector of Probation's paper said "poor" correspondence included letters with errors in the women's names and addresses.

Dame Glenys said the National Probation Scheme (NPS) "generally complied with the scheme provisions", but that these mistakes suggested "a lack of care or concern".

"Those women not in contact with the scheme - the majority - learnt of the decision through the media. All who spoke to us described their shock and distress," she added.

"They had not felt prepared for this outcome."