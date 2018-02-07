A man has died after a fire at a flat in west London.

About 80 firefighters were called to the blaze at a first-floor property in Holland Park Gardens, Holland Park , at 21:44 GMT, London Fire Brigade said.

London Ambulance Service said the man died at the scene despite extensive resuscitation efforts.

Twelve fire engines attended and eight neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution and the fire was brought under control at 02:01 GMT.

Photos on social media showed flames and smoke coming from the four-storey house converted into flats.

George Nicolas, who lives opposite, said on Twitter that the fire appeared to have spread to the second floor of the building before being contained.

London Fire Brigade confirmed a second floor flat was also damaged by fire.

It said crews from Hammersmith, Kensington, North Kensington and other stations attended the scene, which is about one mile (1.6km) away from Grenfell Tower, where 71 people lost their lives after the fire last June.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, LFB added.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it sent an ambulance crew, hazardous area response team, incident response officer and the air ambulance trauma team in a car after being called out at 21:59 GMT.