Image copyright Google Image caption Police were on routine patrol near Lewisham Park when one of them was allegedly threatened

A 17-year-old boy has been charged after allegedly threatening a police officer with a gun.

A firearm was pointed at an officer in Lewisham, south-east London, on 27 January, a Met Police spokesman said.

The teenager has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and will appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later.

A 14-year-old girl and second 17-year-old boy who were also arrested have been released under investigation.