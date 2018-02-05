Image copyright Met Police Image caption Terry Perkins was one of four ringleaders who carried out the raid in 2015

One of the £14m Hatton Garden jewellery raiders, Terry Perkins, has died in prison aged 69.

Perkins from Enfield, north London, was serving a jail term for the "largest burglary in English legal history".

One of four ringleaders of the raid, he was last week ordered to pay back £6,526,571 or face a further seven-year jail term, following the 2015 raid.

Perkins and his fellow raiders stole goods after drilling into a vault at London's Hatton Garden Safe Deposit.

He was serving his sentence in HMP Belmarsh and is believed to have been ill for some time.

In a statement, the Prison Service said: "As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Perkins was jailed for seven years, alongside two of the ringleaders, John "Kenny" Collins, 77, and Daniel Jones, 63, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in 2016.

Fellow ringleader Brian Reader, 78, who was too ill to attend the initial sentencing, was later jailed for six years and three months.