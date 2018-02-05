Image copyright PA Image caption Isaiah, pictured with an aunt, suffered "catastrophic" brain damage, the court was told

The father of brain-damaged baby is intending to appeal a decision to stop his son's life-support treatment.

A court ruling was made allowing doctors to halt Isaiah Haastrup's life-support after King's College Hospital argued it was "not in his best interests" for it to continue.

Lanre Haastrup, 36, described the ruling as "disappointing", but will now challenge the decision himself.

He said: "I have lodged an appeal with the Court of Appeal's Family Division".