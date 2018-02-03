Huge fire breaks out at west London car workshop
- 3 February 2018
A huge fire has broken out at a car workshop on a west London industrial estate.
Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters are tackling the blaze in Trout Road, West Drayton, London Fire Brigade said.
Shaun Coltress, from the service, said: "The fire has been contained to the unit of origin but firefighters are likely to remain for some time."
The cause of the fire is not yet known. Crews from Hillingdon, Hayes, Heathrow, Southall and Feltham are at the scene.
Skip Twitter post by @Y51186249
Whats happening in Yiewsley/West drayton? #westdrayton pic.twitter.com/FI6acU0ziK— jonuno (@Y51186249) February 3, 2018
End of Twitter post by @Y51186249